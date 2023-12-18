India Women vs Australia Women Series 2023 Schedule: Check INDW vs AUSW Fixtures

IND W vs AUS W Series 2023 Schedule: India Women vs Australia Women Series 2023 is scheduled to begin from Thursday, 21 December 2023. A total of 7 matches will be played in the upcoming INDW vs AUSW Series, including 1 test match, 3 ODI matches, and 3 T20I matches. The last match of the series will be played on 9 January 2024 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Australia Women team lead by Alyssa Healy won the T20I series 2021 against India, and would definitely be aiming for registering another record breaking win. India Women, on the other hand, are on high confidence after achieving magnificent win against England Women in the recent test match.
Let us check out the INDW vs AUSW Series 2023 schedule, fixtures, matches, timings, venues, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
India Women Vs Australia Women Series 2023: When Will the INDW vs AUSW Series Start?
INDW vs AUSW series will begin on Thursday, 21 December 2023.
India Women Vs Australia Women Series 2023: When Will the INDW vs AUSW Series End?
INDW vs AUSW series will end on Tuesday, 9 January 2024.
Australian Women Tour of India 2023-24: INDW vs AUSW Full Schedule, Fixtures, Matches, Venues, Timings, and More
Here is the INDW vs AUSW full schedule including fixtures, matches, dates, timings, and other details.
INDW vs AUSW 1st Test Match: 21 to 24 December 2023 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
INDW vs AUSW 1st ODI: Thursday, 28 December 2023 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
INDW vs AUSW 2nd ODI: Saturday, 30 December 2023 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
INDW vs AUSW 3rd ODI: Tuesday, 2 January 2024 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
INDW vs AUSW 1st T20I: Friday, 5 January 2024 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
INDW vs AUSW 2nd T20I: Sunday, 7 January 2024 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
INDW vs AUSW 3rd T20I: Tuesday, 9 January 2024 at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
India Women Vs Australia Women Series 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details
INDW vs AUSW live streaming and telecast details are not confirmed yet. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
