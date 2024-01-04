Ind vs SA: India Have the Edge in Bowlers’ Day Out as 23 Wickets Fall On Day 1

Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram on the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
Image: PTI
In the 2005 Masters, when Tiger Woods pulled off that iconic chip-in on No 16 during the final round, the commentator Verne Lundquist commented with a now-famous line, "In your life have you seen anything like that?!"
That famed line from Lundquist can be applied on day one of frenetic cricketing action in the second Test between India and South Africa at Newlands on Wednesday. Under sunny sky and Table Mountain in the backdrop, fans became witness to things which weren’t seen before on a cricket field.
Mohammed Siraj celebrates a wicket with teammates on the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
Despite that collapse, India still managed to have an edge as South Africa ended day one at 62/3. The hosts’ still trail by 36 runs on a pitch which has steep bounce and seam movement, with batting becoming an arduous task for batters’ of both teams.
Dean Elgar, playing his final Test match, won the toss and elected to bat first under bright skies. But it all went downhill quickly for South Africa from there as Aiden Markram nicked a good length delivery to diving third slip off Siraj.
Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah attacked Elgar with deliveries on stumps and placing short leg as well as leg-slip. That plan worked well when Elgar chopped on to his stumps off a wide outside off-stump delivery from Siraj.
With attacking lengths on stumps and close-in catchers placed, India found more success as debutant Tristan Stubbs inside-edged to short leg off Bumrah, while Tony de Zorzi glanced to wicketkeeper KL Rahul moving to his right off Siraj, as South Africa slumped to 29/4.
Siraj then found extra bounce around off-stump to have David Bedingham nicking to the slip cordon for 12. He finally got his fifer when Marco Jansen nicked behind to Rahul for a three-ball duck. In his next over, Siraj got his sixth wicket when Kyle Verreynne gave an outside edge on the drive to second slip.
Mukesh Kumar celebrates the wicket of South Africas Keshav Maharaj on the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
In reply, Rohit Sharma struck an off-colour Ngidi for three boundaries, as the pacer conceded 13 runs in his opening over. But Yashasvi Jaiswal fell without scoring, chopping on to his stumps off Rabada for a seven-ball duck.
With Ngidi and Burger dishing out half-vollies frequently, Rohit and Shubman Gill brought out delightful strokeplay on both sides of the wicket. Rohit survived two lbw appeals on nip-backers off Rabada and Jansen, before being squared up by extra bounce from Burger.
The Indian skipper looked to defend off him, but the outside edge came off shoulder of the bat and was caught by gully, as Rohit departed for 39 off 50 balls. Kohli had a huge stroke of luck on nought when the outside flew between slips and gully for four.
While Kohli punched and drove on half-vollies, Gill brought out his famed short-arm jab for picking boundaries. But Burger bounced back as Gill poked away from his body and gave a catch to gully moving to his left.
South Africa's Nandre Burger celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Shubman Gill on the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
With rhythm found, Burger had another wicket by squaring up Shreyas Iyer and he nicked behind to Verreynne for duck. Post tea, Kohli was pulling and driving off Kagiso Rabada to pick boundaries with aplomb.
But Ngidi changed the course of the game by having Rahul upper-cut to the hands of Verreynne, obtain the glove edge on Ravindra Jadeja’s attempted fend to the leg-side for gully to catch it and force Bumrah to lob a catch to gully.
Kohli watched the Ngidi carnage from the non-striker's end and on the second ball of the next over, he went for a drive with hard hands, only for the second slip to catch the outside edge. Siraj was run-out two balls later, and Rabada wrapped up the innings immediately by having Prasidh Krishna caught at slip.
Markram and Elgar hit six boundaries in 9.3 overs to get South Africa’s second innings going. But in the next over, Elgar poked at one outside the off-stump off Mukesh and nicked to first slip, dismissed for 12 off 28 balls in what was his final innings in international cricket.
South Africa's Dean Elgar being bid farewell by India's Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah after the end of his final innings in test cricket during the first day of the second Test cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
A flurry of boundaries from Markram (36 not out) and Bedingham (seven not out) took Proteas without any further loss to stumps, leaving many on the field at the end of fast-moving day one with thoughts of ‘in your life have you seen anything like that’.
