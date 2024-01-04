India Women vs Australia Women: When and Where To Watch 1st T20I Live Streaming?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Women vs Australia Women: When and Where To Watch 1st T20I Live Streaming?

IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I: The match will be played on Friday, 5 January 2024 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Saima Andrabi
Cricket
Published:

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I: When and Where To Watch INDW vs AUSW Live Streaming?

(Photo: Harsh Sahani/The Quint)

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Live Streaming and Telecast: After losing the ODI series, India is all set to lock horns with the Australia Women team in the 1st T20I on Friday, 5 January 2024. The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Australia won the ODI series by 3-0 and would definitely try their level to triumph the T20I series as well. However, we know the Indian Women team can turn the game anytime, and would be aiming to bounce back even stronger in the upcoming T20I matches.

The IND-W vs AUS-W series commenced with a one-off Test on 21 December that was magnificently won by the Women in Blue by 8 wickets. As of now, both the teams have won a leg each of the competition. The upcoming three T20I matches will decide who will be the winner of the overall India Women vs Australia Women Series 2023-24.

When is the India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Match?

The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, 5 January 2024.

Where is the India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Match?

The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

At What Time Will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Start?

The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Match?

The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website. 

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Match?

The IND-W vs AUS-W 1st T20I match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network.

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Squads

Check out the squads of India and Australia Women Team below for the upcoming T20I match.

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, and Renuka Singh.

Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia Mcgrath, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.

