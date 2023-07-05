India vs WI: T20 Squad Announced, Hardik To Lead While Tilak Varma Gets Call-Up

India vs West Indies: Tilak Varma has earned his maiden national team call-up
(Photo: BCCI)
The Indian T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against West Indies was released on Wednesday, 5 July. With the usual skipper, Rohit Sharma not named in the team, Hardik Pandya will continue leading the team in the shortest format, while Tilak Varma has received his maiden call-up.
The 20-year-old from Hyderabad has been impressive for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having scored 740 runs in two seasons. Barring him, fellow young left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was previously selected for both ODI and Test squads, has been handed a place in the T20I squad as well.
India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
(More to follow)
