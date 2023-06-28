India to Play 3 T20Is Against Ireland After West Indies Series: Reports

After playing five T20Is against the West Indies to conclude an all-format tour in August, India will fly directly to Ireland to play a short three-match series in the shortest format of the game later in the month.

As per a statement from Cricket Ireland, the three T20I matches between India and Ireland will be played in Malahide on 18, 20 and 23 August. India and Ireland played a two-match T20I series in June 2022, with the visitors winning the series 2-0.