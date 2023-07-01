Two-Time Champions West Indies Eliminated From 2023 World Cup Qualification Race

Two-time winners West Indies have been eliminated from the race to qualify for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup after suffering an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat to Scotland in the Super Six stage of the ongoing qualifiers tournament at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, 1 July.

West Indies were the champions of the first two editions of the World Cup in 1975 and 1979 and finished runners-up to India in 1983. The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup, to be held from October 5 to November 19 in India, will be the first tournament to be played without the West Indies.