Task Cut Out for Ajit Agarkar, Don’t Make Him the Saviour of Indian Cricket Yet

There is something about 9.30pm and Indian cricket.

Indian cricket administrators prefer to start making announcements when the clock strikes 9:30pm. Be it the selection of Indian squads, or other important announcements.

The powers that be are so busy at work throughout the day that they forget the time zones that they are meant to operate in. The good thing is they at least manage to press send on their emails so that the large mass of followers of Indian cricket at least know what decision has been taken.

Thank God for their generosity!