Bumrah, Jadeja Fit but Not Rushed for Ind vs SL Series; Pant Sent to NCA: Report

Selectors Concerned With Prasidh Krishna’s Injury

On the other hand, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested after playing in the full tour of Bangladesh. Though neither of them asked for the break, the selectors felt they needed the rest.

Another point of concern for India going into 2023, which is an ODI World Cup year, is the unavailability of Prasidh Krishna. With his height, pace and hard lengths, he was seen as the enforcer for ODIs in India.

But Prasidh sustained a back injury on the eve of India A's series against New Zealand in September, and the report said the pacer is yet to recover from it. Prasidh's injury has meant Mohammed Shami is back in ODIs after missing the tour of Bangladesh due to shoulder injury, with Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik named in the ODI squad as well.