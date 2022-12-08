Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife Rivaba Jadeja Wins Jamnagar With 57% Votes
Rivaba is the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. The cricketer tweeted a video, urging people to vote for his wife.
BJP candidate from Jamnagar (North) assembly constituency, Rivaba Jadeja, has won by a margin of 53,570 votes against AAP's Karshanbhai Karmur. The seat went for polling in the first phase of assembly elections held in Gujarat in the first week of December.
Who is Rivaba? Rivaba is cricketer, Ravindra Jadeja's wife. The poll contest in this constituency was especially interesting as the cricketer’s sister, Nayanaba, was seen campaigning for the Congress candidate Bipendrasinh Jadeja.
Who has won from Jamnagar (North) in the past? The seat was won by the Congress in 2012 and the BJP in 2017. Rivaba had replaced sitting BJP MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja as the face of the party in Jamnagar.
Who did Ravindra Jadeja support?
The cricketer shared a video on Twitter, urging the people of the constituency as well as cricket fans to vote for his wife, Rivaba.
Jadeja vs Jadeja?
While Rivaba told the media that rival ideologies within the same family did not cause any problems during the campaigning, Nayanaba said that her love for her brother remained the same.
She told NDTV, “It's not "Jadeja versus Jadeja" in Jamnagar as there were many families like this in Jamnagar with ideological differences.”
"My love for my brother stays the same. My sister-in-law is a BJP candidate as of now. As a sister-in-law, she is good," she added.
When did Rivaba join the BJP?
Rivaba joined the BJP in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. She has been politically active in the Jamnagar-Saurashtra belt, campaigning extensively for votes. Rivaba is related to Congress veteran Hari Singh Solanki, and has served as the chief of the women’s wing of the Karni Sena.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from gujarat-elections
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.