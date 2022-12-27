India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Schedule: Match Timings, Squad, Live Streaming Details

India vs Sri Lanka 2023 schedule, live streaming details here
The new year is near and the Indian cricket team is also ready to start their new year with a campaign against the Sri Lanka team, Sri Lanka team will be coming to India and both teams will face each other for the T20 and one-day series. The BCCI has released the full schedule for the forthcoming home series between India and Sri Lanka.
BCCI released the complete schedule on 8 December 2022 from January 2023 to March 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. India’s 2023 will commence with a three-match T20I & three-match One Day series against Sri Lanka in January. Here is India vs Sri Lanka Matches Schedule 2023, timings, live streaming details, squads, etc.
India’s Predicted T20I Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
|Date
|Time
|Match
|Venue
|3 January 2023
|7:00 PM
|India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|5 January 2023
|7:00 PM
|India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|7 January 2023
|7:00 PM
|India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|10 January 2023
|2:00 PM
|India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|12 January 2023
|2:00 PM
|India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|15 January 2023
|2:00 PM
|India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI
|Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
The India vs Sri Lanka T20I and ODI series will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.
You can watch the live telecast of the matches on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Fans can also stream the matches live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
