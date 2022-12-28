Ind vs SL: Hardik To Lead in T20Is, Rohit Returns for ODIs as Dhawan Misses Out

Hardik Pandya Named Vice-Captain For ODI Series

Interestingly, Hardik, who will lead India again in the shortest format after being named skipper for the series in New Zealand immediately after the T20 World Cup, has also been elevated as the vice-captain in the 50-over format despite KL Rahul's presence in the squad. Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav will be Hardik's deputy in the T20I setup.

The selectors have also included uncapped pacers Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar in the squad for the three-match T20I series. Shreyas Iyer have been omitted from the T20I squad in favour of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi.

The only surprise call is that of Shivam Mavi, who received his maiden call-up to the national squad. The 24-year-old UP pacer has been included for the T20I series.

While Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal are part of both the squads, Kuldeep Yadav finds place only in the ODI side.