India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Hardik, Dravid Face Tough Calls in Series Opener

It will be a crucial match for both India and skipper Hardik Pandya, who will be standing in for Rohit Sharma for the second time this season and will have Suryakumar Yadav as his deputy.

The national selectors have rested senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and the team management will be testing players for key slots like opener, someone to partner Rohit Sharma as Rahul's performance in recent times has come under the scanner.

Mohammad Siraj, who played the T20I series against New Zealand, has not been included and India would be hoping to blood Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar in one of these matches.