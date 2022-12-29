India vs Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka Named Captain of Sri Lanka’s 20-Man Squad

On Wednesday, 28 December, the Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee revealed the 20-member squad, captained by fast-bowling all-rounder Dasun Shanaka, to take part in the upcoming tour of India starting from 3 January.

In an apparent leadership shake-up, batter Kusal Mendis and leg-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga have been appointed as vice-captains in the ODI and T20I squads, respectively.