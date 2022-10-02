India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: South Africa Win Toss, To Bowl First

India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd T20I Latest Match Updates
(Photo: PTI)
South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field first in the second T20I of the three-match T20I series between India and South Africa, which is being played at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.
The Proteas, who lost the first match by eight wickets, have made one change to their playing XI with Lungi Ngidi replacing Tabraiz Shamsi. India, on the other hand, have fielded an unchanged team.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.
This will be a do-or-die clash for South Africa in terms of not only staying alive in the series, but also safeguarding their record of never losing a T20I series in India. Absolutely nothing went according to the plans in the first T20I for the Proteas.
After being asked to bat first by Rohit Sharma, Temba Bavuma’s men found themselves at 9/5 at one stage, staring at what could have easily been a humiliating total. However, courtesy of Keshav Maharaj’s fighting 41 and a decent supporting act by Wayne Parnell, the visitors managed to put up a total of 106/8.
With the track at the Greenfield International Stadium being tricky for the batters, India lost both Sharma and Virat Kohli with only 17 runs on the board. However, half-centuries from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav took the team over the line.
