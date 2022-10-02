India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: South Africa Win Toss, To Bowl First

South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field first in the second T20I of the three-match T20I series between India and South Africa, which is being played at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

The Proteas, who lost the first match by eight wickets, have made one change to their playing XI with Lungi Ngidi replacing Tabraiz Shamsi. India, on the other hand, have fielded an unchanged team.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.