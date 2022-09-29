‘Tricky Matches Teach Us a Lot’: Rohit Sharma After 1st T20I Win Against SA
India vs South Africa 1st T20I: India handed South Africa a 8-wicket defeat in the 1st T20I.
India captain Rohit Sharma is happy that his team got to 'learn a lot' in their eight-wicket victory over South Africa in a low-scoring chase on a 'tricky track' in the first T20I on Wednesday, 28 September.
Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 50 off 33 balls ensured that India didn't face too many hiccups despite KL Rahul's struggles on a track where South Africa were left tottering at 9/5 at the start of the game.
"The wicket was tricky. You learn a lot playing such a game. You understand what the team needs to do in tough conditions," Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
"It was nice to play a game like that. We knew the bowlers will get something seeing grass on the pitch, but we didn't expected help for the full 20 overs," he further added.
Rohit admitted that the pitch was a bit damp and that made South Africa stay in contest despite a paltry score of 106/8.
"It was still damp. Both teams were in the contest and the team that played better won the game. We started well, got five wickets in quick time and that was the turning point. It was a perfect showcase of how to bowl when there is help for the pacers." While Rahul scored a half-century (51) off 56 balls, Rohit said that one got to respect the conditions.
"We knew it wasn't going to be easy. Got to respect the conditions. Lost two wickets and that partnership between KL and Surya got us home."
Suryakumar Yadav Was Unbelievable: KL Rahul
KL Rahul, whose scratchy batting got papered over by Suryakumar Yadav's regal half-century, said that his partner's attacking intent allowed him to take his own time.
It was because of Rahul's struggles, India scored only 17 in six Powerplay overs but Surya's imperious form didn't allow South Africa to make a comeback.
"Definitely, right up there (as the toughest pitch)," Rahul said when asked if it was the toughest strip he has batted on in T20Is.
"We have played in some difficult conditions like this but I haven't got runs. So this was hard work," Rahul further added.
"It was unbelievable for Surya to come out there and play those shots. we have seen how balls were flying, nipping around, two-paced and everything that can be hard for a batter that was the wicket today."
"And for Surya to come with that approach after the first ball that hit him, he just woke up and wanted to play his shots, be aggressive and take on the bowling. That helped me take my time and play one end." Rahul said that he expected the track to do a bit but not to the extent it did.
Rahul also praised young Arshdeep Singh, whose three wickets in his first over set-up the game.
"He's (Arshdeep) growing with each game and with each outing he gets better, he is somebody who has a big heart and I have seen him in close quarters while playing in the IPL. This season what he did for his franchise was phenomenal and to be the number one death bowler in a team (Punjab Kings) which has Rabada speaks highly of him."
