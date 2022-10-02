India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Snake Causes Interruption of Play in Guwahati

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: A snake entered the Barsapara Cricket Stadium at Guwahati.
(Photo: Twitter)
The second T20I match between India and South Africa had an uninvited guest, as a snake entered the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to interrupt the game.
The incident happened at the start of the eighth over. A few South African players were quick to spot the reptile, while the ground staff at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium rushed in quickly to catch the snake and avoid a lengthy delay in the match. The unexpected intrusion led to the creation of some humorous memes.
As for the match itself, the Indian batters did a sublime job after being asked to bat first by South African skipper Temba Bavuma.
Opening batter KL Rahul scored his second consecutive half-century, accumulating 57 runs from 28 deliveries, while skipper Rohit Sharma scored 43 runs from 37 deliveries. The duo added 96 runs for the first-wicket stand, whilst after their departures, it was Suryakumar Yadav’s turn to play yet another sublime knock.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)