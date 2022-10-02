India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Snake Causes Interruption of Play in Guwahati

The second T20I match between India and South Africa had an uninvited guest, as a snake entered the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati to interrupt the game.

The incident happened at the start of the eighth over. A few South African players were quick to spot the reptile, while the ground staff at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium rushed in quickly to catch the snake and avoid a lengthy delay in the match. The unexpected intrusion led to the creation of some humorous memes.