Amid Problems Aplenty and Solutions Few, India Find New Ace in Arshdeep Singh

The Ups After the Downs

Being a reactionary fanbase, the Indian cricket enthusiasts started a ‘we want Arshdeep’ trend on Twitter after India lost the first T20I of their recently-concluded series against Australia, as the bowlers could not defend a total of 208 runs. By paralyzing the South African batting unit in only five deliveries, the Madhya Pradesh-born player all but corroborated the trend.

The distinctive transience of cricket will highlight the positive chapters of Arshdeep’s career, but one does not need to go too far back to recollect the previous instance of him trending all over on social media.

On 4 September, Arshdeep dropped a catch of Asif Ali in an India-Pakistan match at the Asia Cup 2022, and as the Pakistani batter sealed the victory for his team, many decided the jump the gun on the young pacer.