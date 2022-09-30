India vs SA: Mohammed Siraj Replaces Jasprit Bumrah for Remaining Two T20Is
Mohammed Siraj's last T20I appearance was back in February, where he recorded figures of 4-0-22-1 against Sri Lanka.
Pacer Mohammed Siraj has been included in the Indian squad for the remaining two T20Is of the three-match series against South Africa, as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah.
Bumrah, who recently made a comeback to the national team after recovering from an injury, has sustained a back stress fracture, which reportedly will rule him out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 as well.
Announcing Siraj's inclusion in the team, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated "The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohd. Siraj as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa. Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team."
A regular feature in the Indian Test squad, Siraj has played five T20I matches for his nation, wherein he has picked up as many wickets at an economy rate of 10.45 runs per over.
The 28-year-old speedster has made only one T20I appearance this year, which was against Sri Lanka in February. The Hyderabad-born cricketer bowled well in that game, conceding only 22 runs in his quota of four overs, and more importantly, picking up the crucial wicket of Danushka Gunathilaka.
He will have form on his side coming into this series, as earlier this month, he picked up six wickets in an English County Championship match for Warwickshire.
