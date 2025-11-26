India v South Africa: Gautam Gambhir & Co. Must Learn the 'ABC' of Cricket Again

advertisement
The last time the word 'grovel' was hurled into the cricketing ether — by Tony Greig in 1976 — it so incensed the West Indies that they proceeded to dismantle England in the ensuing Test series. By Clive Lloyd’s own admission, they could do so because they were ‘very angry’ at Greig’s comment.
Nearly half a century later, the term resurfaced, this time invoked by South Africa’s coach Shukri Conrad while defending his team’s decision to bat longer than necessary. If there were any hopes of the invocation having a similar effect on the Indian team, wherein they will be galvanised enough to salvage a draw in the second Test, it proved to be fanciful.
Gautam Gambhir now bears the unwanted distinction of being the first Indian head coach to oversee two home whitewashes. A leading paint brand recently signed on as a non-jersey sponsor — one imagines they have begun noting orders for white shades.
The ignominy, hence, cannot be evaded. Not when the team enjoys abundance of riches — both in terms of finances and talent. That, India need to go back to the drawing board and work on their basics, was acknowledged by Gautam Gambhir at the post-match press conference.
And what, precisely, does that entail? Let us begin at the end.
At the press conference, Gambhir urged the media to refrain from burdening Washington Sundar with comparisons to Ravichandran Ashwin, insisting the youngster lacked experience. Yet the management has done little to instil confidence in the 26-year-old.
Yet, come Guwahati, he found himself batting at number eight.
Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar Reddy continues to be framed as India’s next great seam-bowling all-rounder. Only a couple of months ago, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had commented:
Indeed, having a seam-bowling all-rounder is a blessing, as highlighted by the likes of Cameron Green, Wiaan Mulder, and of course, Ben Stokes. But in the ten Tests that Reddy has played so far, he has bowled a grand total of 86 overs, averaging less than nine overs per match.
Having initially arrived in Kolkata for the first Test, Nitish was released from the team to join the India A team in Rajkot, where he bowled only a couple of overs against South Africa A before being reintegrated into the Test team. In Guwahati, he bowled ten overs. It is important to note that he bowled only ten overs in a Test match where India bowled nearly 230 overs — less than 5% — whilst, apparently, playing as an all-rounder.
Then, there is the curious case of Sai Sudharsan. After what has been a challenging start to his Test career, Sudharshan played his best knock yet against West Indies in Delhi last month, scoring 87 in the first innings — which is his highest score in Test cricket — and 39 in the second.
The chopping and changing reached such absurdity that Ravi Shastri, from the commentary box, voiced sheer bewilderment.
Former selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth echoed a similar opinion.
During India’s tour of England earlier this year, Kuldeep Yadav, their premier spinner, was benched throughout in the pursuit of batting depth. Yet against South Africa, Yadav proved he could bat too. India’s fixation with all-rounders — be it Sundar at three or Reddy’s inclusion — is proving counterproductive.
Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad called the strategy a ‘brainfade.’
What has been a consistent trait of any Gautam Gambhir-led management, be it with India or with the Kolkata Knight Riders, accountability has always been on display. Here as well, the head coach acknowledged that the blame starts with him. Yet the admission was followed by a catalogue of past achievements, as though mounting a defence for job retention.
The England that India drew against — granted, any away draw against a SENA nation is a significant achievement — is in a state of despair, having finished fifth in the previous World Test Championship cycle, and currently ranked sixth in the ongoing one, with Geoffrey Boycott calling the team ‘brainless’ and ‘stupid.’ Champions Trophy and Asia Cup, for the uninitiated, are not played with a red ball.
Scheduling was also mentioned, though Gambhir was quick to state he isn’t mentioning it as an excuse.
In the previous WTC cycle, South Africa’s schedule saw them playing a Test series against New Zealand while the SA20 was in full flow (imagine India playing a Test series amid IPL?). With most of South Africa’s players playing in the SA20, New Zealand won both matches comfortably. Eventually, South Africa were crowned with the Test mace at Lord’s.
Gambhir also alluded to lack of experience.
But this inexperienced squad was chosen by India’s own management.
Having spoken so often about accountability, it is time for both the management — and the players — to practise it.