Temba Bavuma | I've Been Called A Lot Of Names, But I'll Keep Breaking Barriers

Eden Gardens was not the first place where Temba Bavuma was called ‘bauna’ — the literal translation of which is dwarf. By his own admission, the epithets have followed him throughout his career, and some have cut deep.
Neither was Eden Gardens the first place where he found himself stranded alone on a treacherous wicket, with his team’s hopes clasped to his small-yet-stubborn frame. He has played in ‘Karachi’ before. No, not the Test in 2021.
Bavuma stood out then — earning him a scholarship at the esteemed South African College Schools (SACS) — an ambition that would have been unthinkably distant for most Black South African kids.
Bavuma stood out now — earning his team an invaluable Test win against India in India, after 15 years.
Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir might have defended the pitch by claiming it did not have any demons, but it certainly had ghosts, for the highest individual score from the first innings of both teams was KL Rahul’s 39.
With Bavuma the lone recognised batter, and the surface destined to fray even further on Day 3 — turning and twisting like the detective tales the City of Joy so delights in — adding 62 runs felt impossible.
But scoring a Test century seemed impossible for a Black South African, until Bavuma did so — against England in 2016.
Test captaincy seemed impossible for a Black South African, until Bavuma did so — against Pakistan in 2021.
Leading South Africa to an ICC title seemed impossible, until Bavuma did so — against Australia in 2025.
And now, becoming the fastest to lead his team to 10 wins seemed impossible, until Bavuma did so — against India, at Eden Gardens, today.
Having led South Africa in 11 Tests, Bavuma has orchestrated 10 victories. In hindsight, the decision to appoint him as the leader seems to be a masterstroke. But at the time, it drew a lot of flak. Ignominy and scepticism have long been stitched into the fabric of his career.
Ahead of the Test series, The Quint spoke with the South African Test skipper during the CEAT Cricket Rating Awards in Mumbai, where Mr Harsh Goenka, Chairman of the RPG Group, alongside former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, honoured him with the ‘Exemplary Leadership Award’. Asked about carving out a place for himself amid the enduring scaffolding of racism, he said:
South Africa has had black cricketers before Bavuma. There have been the likes of Makhaya Ntini and Lonwabo Tsotsobe. Yet, Bavuma’s predecessors were bowlers, owing to a systemic inculcation of the belief that batting is not for Blacks, for it involved a critical trait called ‘thinking.’ The Blacks were only good enough for the ‘labour’ work, that is, bowling.
Despite consistently being at the receiving end of hate — all of which is unjustified — Bavuma has proven to be impregnable, only because of the love he has for cricket.
Looking ahead, Bavuma wants not only to add more ICC titles to his collection, but also chisel away at the structural prejudices that linger in cricket’s corridors.
Today, Bavuma scored 55 runs, while the entire Indian team — barring an injured Shubman Gill — could only muster up 93 runs. It was his 26 half-century in Test cricket, but among the most important. How could he do it? How could he master the art of spin batting, against the world’s most intimidating spin attack, featuring the trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, on a Day 3 Eden Gardens track that turned more than some of the leaders of this nation, how could he score 55?
At the post-match presentation, Bavuma said: I stood as still as I could.
And by standing still, the smallest man on the field rose highest, once again.