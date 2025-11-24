Aakash Chopra Interview: Our Girls Won’t Have to Hear ‘Go Back to Kitchen’ Again

Obviously, there was a lot of excitement, because I knew that if we win it, it would be a story for the ages. I was just waiting for that moment, even though I didn’t know when it would come, because there were still plenty of overs left. As a commentator, the challenge was to hold on to that excitement until it actually happened — to contain the energy long enough so that when the moment finally arrived, I could let it all out in full measure. It’s about not leaking that emotion too early, because I don’t want to be repetitive or lose the intensity when it truly matters. And in this case, it was even more emotional because these women had played World Cup finals before but had never crossed the line.