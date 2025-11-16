Temba Bavuma | I've Been Called A Lot Of Names, But I'll Keep Breaking Barriers

With Bavuma the lone recognised batter, and the surface destined to fray even further on Day 3 — turning and twisting like the detective tales the City of Joy so delights in — adding 62 runs felt impossible.

But scoring a Test century seemed impossible for a Black South African, until Bavuma did so — against England in 2016.

Test captaincy seemed impossible for a Black South African, until Bavuma did so — against Pakistan in 2021.

Leading South Africa to an ICC title seemed impossible, until Bavuma did so — against Australia in 2025.

And now, becoming the fastest to lead his team to 10 wins seemed impossible, until Bavuma did so — against India, at Eden Gardens, today.