Aakash Chopra Interview: Our Girls Won’t Have to Hear ‘Go Back to Kitchen’ Again

advertisement
Life could scarcely be brighter for India’s women cricketers. Over the past three weeks, the contingent has been occupied signing brand endorsements — gracing televised and private events, and dancing with unrestrained joy at Smriti Mandhana’s pre-wedding celebrations.
The festive spirit is unlikely to fade anytime soon, nor should it, for India’s women now stand as world champions — a crown they will proudly wear for the next four years.
The Quint caught up with the expert for a chat on what lies ahead for the women cricketers. Here are the excerpts:
How will the World Cup win change women's cricket in India?
A lot is going to change for the women’s game. In fact, change has already begun. Interestingly, even during this World Cup, the numbers might not tell you the full story, but I distinctly remember that game India lost to England — one we should have won. After that, there was a meme that said our girls should go back to the kitchen, and my heart broke after seeing that. That’s where women’s cricket was — dismissed, mocked, trolled. But now that they’ve become the best in the world, this can no longer happen. Our girls won't have to hear 'go back to the kitchen' anymore. Women’s cricket will never again be subject to that kind of ridicule or unfair criticism. You’ll see the change — suddenly, the WPL will have far more takers, every bilateral series will draw more coverage, more eyeballs, more awareness.
What are the major shifts that we can witness in the years to come?
Two big shifts will follow. Firstly, awareness will increase. Women’s cricket will finally get the commercial and popular traction it deserves. And secondly, inspiration — countless young girls will now pick up the bat and ball. I remember being a six-year-old when Kapil Paaji lifted the World Cup, and that’s when I decided I wanted to play for India. The same will happen now — young girls everywhere will look at this team and think, “Why not me?” Their parents will encourage them too, because these players are now world champions. The very fabric of Indian cricket, I believe, has changed forever — and it will never be the same again.
Tell us about your experience of commentating in the final.
Obviously, there was a lot of excitement, because I knew that if we win it, it would be a story for the ages. I was just waiting for that moment, even though I didn’t know when it would come, because there were still plenty of overs left. As a commentator, the challenge was to hold on to that excitement until it actually happened — to contain the energy long enough so that when the moment finally arrived, I could let it all out in full measure. It’s about not leaking that emotion too early, because I don’t want to be repetitive or lose the intensity when it truly matters. And in this case, it was even more emotional because these women had played World Cup finals before but had never crossed the line.
How did you come up with the 'Saare Jahaan se Achcha' reference? Why did it feel perfect for the occasion?
In my head, I kept thinking — what can I say that would truly encapsulate that moment? There were so many thoughts: this was iconic, historic, transformative for Indian women’s cricket. I didn’t want to draw a men’s parallel, but it really was our 1983 moment — something that could redefine women’s cricket in India. So I prepared for it. I wrote my lines, rehearsed them, edited and reworked them, because as a commentator, your job is to elevate a moment that’s already extraordinary. Fail to do that, and you risk dulling its shine. The line “Bharat ke paschim mein, naya suraj ug gaya hai” came from that thought — it was close to midnight, yet metaphorically, a new sun had risen. It was for all the pioneers — Diana, Anjum, Mithali, Jhulan — who paved the path. This victory was their vindication too. I just thank God that it came out right, that I managed to do justice to a truly historic moment.