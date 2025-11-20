Defending Champs Dubai Capitals to Face Desert Vipers in DP World ILT20 4 Opener

advertisement
Season 4 of the DP World International League T20 will be broadcast live on ‘Z’s TV channels and OTT platform Zee 5 in India. The tournament, already recognised as the second-most watched cricket league in the world, returns bigger and better this year with a wider broadcast reach across both traditional and emerging cricket markets.
The biggest cricketing extravaganza of the Gulf region kicks off on Tuesday, December 2, with six teams competing in 34 matches, culminating in the grand finale on Sunday, 4 January 2026. The opening clash will see defending champions Dubai Capitals take on Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Stadium. The much-anticipated fixture, a rematch of the high-octane Season 3 finale, will begin at 8:00 pm IST.
Cricket fans and sports enthusiasts across India can catch the LIVE action exclusively on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai – SD, Zee Cinemalu and OTT platform Zee 5.
Reflecting on the schedule announcement, Laxmi Shetty, Head-Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast and Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., “We are thrilled to bring the fourth season of DP World ILT20 and promise an electrifying experience to cricket fans and sports enthusiasts across India. By delivering the tournament in multiple languages, we are making the thrill of ILT20 S4 more inclusive and accessible than ever. With the presence of world's finest and popular players, six leading sporting franchises, and iconic stadiums, we are confident this season will further solidify the league's stature as one of the most exciting cricket leagues in the world.”
The six-team tournament will once again feature a total of 34 matches. Dubai International Stadium will host 15 matches, Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium will stage 11, and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be the venue for eight matches.
Following the tournament-opener, Sharjah Warriorz who qualified for the playoffs for the first time in the tournament’s history in Season 3 will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (sixth on the points table in Season 3) in the second match of the tournament – the first of the season at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
After the completion of the 30-match double-league round-robin stage, the top four teams on the points table with enter the DP World ILT20 Season 4 playoffs.
Season 4 will conclude with the title clash – the tournament finale – which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday 4 January from 8:00 pm IST.
Tuesday, 2 December – Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers – 8:00pm IST, Dubai
Wednesday, 3 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 8:00pm IST, Sharjah
Thursday, 4 December – Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates – 8:00pm IST, Dubai
Friday, 5 December – Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 8:00pm IST, Sharjah
Saturday, 6 December – Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants – 8:00pm IST, Dubai
Sunday, 7 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates – 3:30pm IST, Sharjah
Sunday, 7 December – Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 8:00pm IST, Dubai
Monday, 8 December – Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants – 8:00pm IST, Dubai
Tuesday, 9 December – MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi
Wednesday, 10 December – Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz – 8:00pm IST, Dubai
Thursday, 11 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi
Friday, 12 December – Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers – 8:00pm IST, Dubai
Saturday, 13 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi
Sunday, 14 December – MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi
Sunday, 14 December – Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals – 8:00pm IST, Dubai
Monday, 15 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants - 8:00pm IST, Sharjah
Tuesday, 16 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi
Wednesday, 17 December – Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates – 8:00pm IST, Dubai
Thursday, 18 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi
Friday, 19 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals – 8:00pm IST, Sharjah
Saturday, 20 December – MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 3:30pm IST, Abu Dhabi
Saturday, 20 December – Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz – 8:00pm IST, Dubai
Sunday, 21 December – Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals – 3:30pm IST, Sharjah
Sunday, 21 December – Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates – 8:00pm IST, Dubai
Monday, 22 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi
Tuesday, 23 December – MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi
Wednesday, 24 December – Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz – 8:00pm IST, Dubai
Thursday, 25 December – Rest Day
Friday, 26 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers – 8:00pm IST, Sharjah
Saturday, 27 December – MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi
Sunday, 28 December – Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 8:00pm IST, Dubai
Monday, 29 December – Rest Day
Tuesday, 30 December – Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi
Wednesday, 31 December – Rest Day
Thursday, 1 January – Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) – 8:00pm IST, Dubai
Friday, 2 January – Qualifier 2 (Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator) – 8:00pm IST, Sharjah
Saturday, 3 January – Rest Day
Sunday, 4 January – Final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2) – 8:00pm IST, Dubai