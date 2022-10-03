India vs SA: KL Rahul Surprised To Receive POTM, Feels Suryakumar Deserved It

"I am surprised I am getting the Man-of-the-Match award, Surya should have gotten it. He changed the game. Having batted in the middle order, I have realised that it is difficult. DK doesn't always get too many balls to face, and he was phenomenal, and so were Surya and Virat," said Rahul in the post-match presentation ceremony.



In the last match against the Proteas at Thiruvananthapuram, Rahul had to hang around for making an unbeaten 51 off 56 balls. But in Guwahati, he was at his attacking best and taking the bowlers to the cleaners.



"It is important as an opener to understand what is required on a day and give it your best. It is the mindset I have always played in and will continue to do the same. Satisfying to test yourself in different conditions.



"The back-foot punch off the first ball set me up. When I play both sides of the wicket, I know my balance is good. It tells me my head is stable," added Rahul.