India vs South Africa 2023: T20I, ODI & Test Date, How To Watch Live Streaming

India vs South Africa 2023-24: India tour to South Africa match details here.
(Photo: PTI)
After winning a five-match T20I series against Australia, the Indian Cricket Team is gearing up to play against South Africa in a T20I, an ODI and a Test series, as per the latest details. It is important to note that Team India will start their tour of South Africa on 10 December 2023. The tour will continue till 7 January 2024. India vs South Africa 2023 Test series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.
The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be the first match after they lost the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal. Cricket fans in the country should note the India vs South Africa 2023-24 match dates, schedule, live streaming, and other updates if they want to watch them. Fans should stay updated with the latest information.
T20 I Series Schedule
1st T20I: 10 December 2023, Sunday - Durban.
2nd T20I: 12 December 2023, Tuesday - Gqeberha.
3rd T20I: 14 December 2023, Thursday - Johannesburg.
ODI Series Schedule
1st ODI: 17 December 2023, Sunday - Johannesburg.
2nd ODI: 19 December 2023, Tuesday - Gqeberha.
3rd ODI: 21 December 2023, Thursday - Paarl.
Test Series Schedule
1st Test: 26 to 30 December 2023 - Centurion.
2nd Test: 3 to 7 January 2024 - Cape Town.
India T20I Squad:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), and Jitesh Sharma (wk).
Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar.
South Africa T20I Squad:
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks and Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is).
India ODI Squad:
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), and Sanju Samson (wk).
Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar.
South Africa ODI Squad:
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, and Mihlali Mpongwana. David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.
South Africa Test Squad:
Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.
India Test Squad:
Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), and KL Rahul (wk). Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), and Prasidh Krishna.
Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs South Africa 2023-24 matches live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels. You can watch the India tour of South Africa live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
