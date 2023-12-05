Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch PKL 2023?

Gujarat Giants and U Mumba will clash today on Tuesday, 5 December 2023 at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. The match will start at 8 pm IST, and fans can watch the live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Gujarat Titans are so far good in the tournament, and have won both the matches played till date. They are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 10 points. U Mumba are at position 4 in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Standings Table.

The 10th season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 started from Saturday, 2 December 2023 and will end on on 21 February 2024. A total of 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are participating in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League.