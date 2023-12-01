T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Cricket Team Needs to Get Temperamentally Stronger

The fear of losing, the pressure to perform and the anxiety to do so, can be attributed to one's temperament. Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary Indian batter, one felt, also fell victim to it. He failed to score in both the World Cup finals in which India was involved, however, he was the top run-getter and lead performer in the matches before.

The Indian team, with millions of followers and with over a hundred thousand cheering them at the stadium in Ahmedabad, succumbed to the nervous pressure that came about once they lost three early wickets.

The only time India had experienced such a situation in the tournament was against Australia in the league stage when they were three wickets down for two runs. The partnership of Virat Kohli and K.L. Rahul with cautious batting got them past the 200-run target that they needed to achieve. Unfortunately, they adopted the same formula to get themselves in a comfortable position in the final, which did not work well in the end. The same pair in the league stage would have played far more freely and without a care.