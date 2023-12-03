Ind vs Aus, 5th T20I: Disciplined Bowlers Guide India to 4th Win in the Series

A brilliant comeback by pacer Arshdeep Singh, who defended ten runs in the final over, after a superb half-century by Shreyas Iyer and late hitting by Axar Patel helped India beat Australia by six runs in the fifth and final T20I match and win the series 4-1 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, 3 December.

It was Super Sunday for India as Arshdeep, who had conceded 37 runs in three overs, bounced back brilliantly and gave away just three runs while claiming the wicket of Australia skipper Matthew Wade as India sealed a dramatic victory. Arshdeep was included in the squad in place of Deepak Chahar, who left Bengaluru because of a medical emergency.