India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup: India 171/6 After 19 Overs

India have made three changes in the team. Injured Ravindra Jadeja has been replaced by Hardik Pandya, whilst Deepak Hooda has got a chance in the playing XI at Dinesh Karthik's expense. The men in blue are also playing an extra spinner today, with Avesh Khan making way for Ravi Bishnoi.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have made only one change. Speedster Shahnawaz Dahani has been replaced by Mohammad Hasnain.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.