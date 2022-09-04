India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup: India 171/6 After 19 Overs

India vs Pakistan Live score and Latest updates of Asia Cup 2022 T20I Match
(Photo: IANS/Altered by The Quint)
India are 171/6 at the end of 19 overs.
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Both India and Pakistan are playing their first match in the 'Super Four' stage of Asia Cup 2022.
India lead Pakistan 9-5 in head-to-head records in Asia Cup.
Naseem Shah has managed to pull things back in his final over, as he conceded only 7 runs and also scalped the crucial wicket of Deepak Hooda, who was looking intimidating. India are 171/6 with one over remaining.
Virat Kohli brings up his 32nd T20I half-century, and his second half-century of Asia Cup 2022, with a spectacular six. Mohammad Hasnain concedes 16 runs in his last over, as India are now 164/5 with two overs to spare.
Haris Rauf was called to the attack for the 17th over and he conceded eight runs, including a boundary off Deepak Hooda's bat. With three overs remaining, India are 148/5.
While the pacers have not been up to the mark, the Pakistani spinners have caused the Indian batters a lot of trouble today. Shadab Khan concedes only 5 runs in his last over as India are now 140/5 at the end of 16 overs.
Oh! How quickly do the tables turn in cricket?
Hardik Pandya, India's best performer in the previous win against Pakistan, could not leave his mark with the bat as he departs for a duck. Trying to defend a Mohammad Hasnain delivery, he gave a catch to Mohammad Nawaz at deep-midwicket.
With the Indian batters smashing the pacers to all parts of the ground, Babar Azam turned to his spin trump card Shadab Khan, and the move paid dividends. Playing a reverse sweep, Rishabh Pant gave a simple catch to Asif Ali.
It has not been Naseem Shah's day, today. He conceded 13 runs in his return, which helps India regain momentum and post 118/3 at the end of 13 overs.
Mohammad Nawaz is one of the very few Pakistani bowlers who looked in good rhythm today, and after three impressive overs, he ends his spell by conceding only four singles in his last over. India are 105/3 after 12 overs.
India have crossed the 100-run mark in the 11th over. Mohammad Hasnain concedes eight runs in his over, as India are now 101/3 with nine overs left in their inning.
Pakistan have their third breakthrough. Playing his favourite sweep shot off Mohammad Nawaz's bowling, Suryakumar Yadav found Asif Ali in deep. At the end of 10 overs, India are 93/3.
Despite two quick wickets, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have ensured India's run rate does not take a dip. 9 runs comes from Shadab Khan's second over. At the end of 9 overs, India are 88/2.
India are eyeing at least one boundary in every over, and so far, they have been successful in their pursuit. Eight runs comes from Mohammad Nawaz's over, as India are now 79/2 after 8 overs.
Pakistan have managed to somewhat swing the momentum in their favour, as after Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Shadab Khan got the wicket of KL Rahul in his very first delivery. In an attempt to hit his third six, Rahul found Mohammad Nawaz at long-on.
It took longer than expected, but Pakistan have finally got their big breakthrough. Rohit Sharma swung his bat in the hope of another six in the first ball off Haris Rauf's over, but ended up skying it. Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah both went for the catch and it could easily have been an embarrassing collision, but Shah somehow managed to hold on to it.
It has taken India only five overs to breach the 50-run mark. Mohammad Nawaz was introduced in the attack, who conceded 8 runs. India are 54/0 at the end of five overs.
Pakistan skipper had to turn to Haris Rauf in the fourth over itself, but that did not stop the Indian batters from playing the audacious shots. 12 runs came from Rauf's over, as India are now 46/0.
We are only three overs into the match, but it seems India are already in the driver's seat, courtesy of their two openers. 14 runs comes from the third over, as India are now 34/0.
Skipper Rohit Sharma is looking in sublime touch as Mohammad Hasnain conceded 9 runs in his first over. India are 20/0 after the first couple of overs.
The Indian openers have shown positive intent in the first over itself. Naseem Shah, who was impressive in the last game against India, conceded 11 runs with Rohit Sharma hitting a four and a six.
India have made three changes in the team. Injured Ravindra Jadeja has been replaced by Hardik Pandya, whilst Deepak Hooda has got a chance in the playing XI at Dinesh Karthik's expense. The men in blue are also playing an extra spinner today, with Avesh Khan making way for Ravi Bishnoi.
Pakistan, on the other hand, have made only one change. Speedster Shahnawaz Dahani has been replaced by Mohammad Hasnain.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.
Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the flip of the coin, and as captains usually do at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, he has opted to bowl first.
"We will bowl first. The dew could be a factor, that's the reason we're bowling first. We had a lot of positives from the last match against India. The message is to play positively," Azam said after the toss.
"We would have bowled first, but now we need to play freely and assess a good score on this pitch. Momentum counts in this format, you've to be on the money from the start, not worry about external pressures," Indian skipper Rohit Sharma stated.
India and Pakistan will cross swords for the second time in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 4, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This will be the first fixture of the ‘Super Four’ stage for both teams.
India have had a flawless run so far in this competition, and are coming into this stage as the Group A toppers. In their opening encounter, which happened to be against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma’s team secured a five-wicket win, courtesy of Hardik Pandya’s all-round brilliance.
In the next match against Hong Kong, a scintillating knock from Suryakumar Yadav and then an impressive collective bowling performance helped India secure a 40-run victory.
As for Pakistan, while the start was not ideal, they were on top of their game in the do-or-die fixture against Hong Kong. Batting first, Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 78-run knock propelled them to a big score of 193. Babar Azam’s bowlers then showcased their brilliance by bowling out Hong Kong for only 38 runs, with Shadab Khan picking four of those ten wickets.
In terms of squad composition, India will dearly miss all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out with a knee injury. Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah, who sustained an injury in the first match against the men in blue, regained fitness before the Hong Kong clash and is looking in fine rhythm.
