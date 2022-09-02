Asia Cup 2022: Jadeja Ruled Out With Injury, Axar Patel Named as Replacement

Asia Cup 2022: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out with a knee injury.
(Photo: PTI)
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's Asia Cup 2022 campaign has come to a premature conclusion owing to an unfortunate knee injury. The all-rounder has been ruled out of remainder of the event, with Axar Patel being named as his replacement.
On Friday, 2 September, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that Jadeja will not take any further part in the ongoing Asia Cup edition.
Revised Indian Squad for Asia Cup: India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan
