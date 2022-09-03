Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan Match 2; When & Where To Watch IND vs Pak Live?

India and Pakistan will face each other again on Sunday, 4 September 2022, in the Super4 round of the Asia Cup 2022. The first T201 IND vs PAK was played on 28 August 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in which India defeated the rival team by 5 wickets.

Team India became the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super4 stage after defeating Hong Kong in the second game of the league stage. Pakistan, on the other hand, also defeated Hong Kong by 155 runs in their second game to qualify for Super4.

Let us find the IND vs PAK 2nd match schedule, date, time, venue, and live streaming details below: