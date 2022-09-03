Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan Match 2; When & Where To Watch IND vs Pak Live?

India vs Pakistan Live score and Latest updates of Asia Cup 2022 Match 2.
India and Pakistan will face each other again on Sunday, 4 September 2022, in the Super4 round of the Asia Cup 2022. The first T201 IND vs PAK was played on 28 August 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in which India defeated the rival team by 5 wickets.
Team India became the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super4 stage after defeating Hong Kong in the second game of the league stage. Pakistan, on the other hand, also defeated Hong Kong by 155 runs in their second game to qualify for Super4.
Let us find the IND vs PAK 2nd match schedule, date, time, venue, and live streaming details below:
The IND Vs PAK 2nd match will be played tomorrow, 4 September 2022 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST and the toss will be held at 7 pm (IST).
The live streaming of India vs Pak 2nd match will be presented on Disney+ Hotstar app. Since Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022 in India, viewers can also enjoy the live scores of the match on channels like Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.
