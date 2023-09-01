India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: Date, Time, Venue, Squad, Live Telecast & More

Pakistan started their Asia Cup 2023 journey on a good note by defeating Nepal with 238 runs. Pakistan is currently leading the Asia Cup Group A Points Table with 2 points. In the Group B, Sri Lanka is leading the points table after defeating Bangladesh by 5 wickets.

The Group A teams of Asia Cup 2023 include India, Pakistan, Nepal while as the Group B includes Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka. Both team India and Pakistan are currently in a great form after defeating Ireland and Afghanistan in T20I and ODI Series respectively.