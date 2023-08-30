Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be hosting this season of Asia Cup 2023 and Pakistan will lock horns with Nepal in the first match of the tournament. The first match of Asia Cup 2023 will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on Wednesday.
Pakistan is ranked in the first position on the ODI side after defeating Afghanistan by 3-0 recently. On the other hand, Nepal finished eighth in the ICC World Cup qualifiers.
Have a look at the list of team players, venue, timings, and live-streaming details of the Nepal vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023.
Nepal vs. Pakistan: Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details
Pakistan - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Usama Mir
Nepal - Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs. Nepal Live Streaming Details
When will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal be played?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be played on August 30, Wednesday.
At what time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal begin?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will begin at 3:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.
Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal be played?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be telecasted on TV at the Star Sports Network.
Where can we watch the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal live online?
The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)