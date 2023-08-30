When will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be played on August 30, Wednesday.

At what time will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal begin?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will begin at 3:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal be played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be telecasted on TV at the Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal live online?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Nepal will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.