Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup: Where and How To Watch Live Streaming in India

Sri Lanka is getting ready to play against its arch-rivals Bangladesh in the first Group B match of the Asia Cup 2023. Fans across the globe are gearing up to watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup today, Thursday, 31 August. Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 from anywhere they want on the scheduled date and time. One should know the upcoming match details and the latest announcements available online.

Sri Lanka will host Bangladesh on Thursday. As of now, it is confirmed that the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 will be played on 31 August. Sri Lanka is the defending Asia Cup champion. It is placed in the eighth position in the ICC ODI Team rankings. Bangladesh is ranked seventh in the team rankings, according to the details.