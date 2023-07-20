Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Declared: Know Match Dates, Venues, and Important Details

Asia Cup 2023 schedule is announced and viewers should know the match dates.
Asia Cup 2023 is set to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup 2023 schedule is declared recently for all the interested viewers who are patiently waiting for the tournament to begin. People should note the important match dates and venues. It is important to note that the Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be played from 30 August to 17 September. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Asia Cup tournament from anywhere they want.
The Asia Cup 2023 schedule is available online. As per the latest official details, India vs Pakistan teams are set to face each other in their Group A Asia Cup match that is scheduled to take place on 2 September, in Kandy. It is important to note that around 13 matches will be played in the Asia Cup 2023.
Here is the Asia Cup 2023 full schedule that you should note if you are excited to watch the tournament:
30 August 2023: Pakistan vs Nepal, Multan.
31 August 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Kandy.
1 September 2023: Break.
2 September 2023: Pakistan vs India, Kandy.
3 September 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Lahore.
4 September 2023: India vs Nepal, Kandy.
5 September 2023: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Lahore.
6 September 2023: Super 4s – A1 vs B2, Lahore.
7 September 2023: Travel Day.
8 September 2023: Break.
9 September 2023: B1 vs B2, Colombo.
10 September 2023: A1 vs A2, Colombo.
11 September 2023: Break.
12 September 2023: A2 vs B1, Colombo.
13 September 2023: Break.
14 September 2023: A1 vs B1, Colombo.
15 September 2023: A2 vs B2, Colombo.
16 September 2023: Break.
17 September 2023: Final, Colombo.
As of now, the Asia Cup 2023 match dates are confirmed. Any changes in the dates will be informed to interested viewers beforehand. Everyone should stay alert and take a proper look at the schedule. It is important to watch the matches on the right dates.
