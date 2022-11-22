India vs NZ 3rd T20I: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt to Bat First in Must-Win Match

Stop-gap New Zealand skipper, Tim Southee won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the last match of the three-match T20I series, which is being played at Napier’s McLean Park.

With Williamson missing this fixture with a medical appointment, veteran pacer Southee will be seen leading the Blackcaps. The hosts have roped in Mark Chapman in their playing XI to replace Williamson, but have otherwise fielded an unchanged team.

Indian skipper, Hardik Pandya also announced one change to the team which won the second T20I. The Indian think tank opted for an extra pacer in the form of Harshal Patel, while Washington Sundar has had to make way.