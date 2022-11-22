India vs NZ 3rd T20I: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt to Bat First in Must-Win Match

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: New Zealand have opted to bat first after winning toss.
(Photo: IANS)
Stop-gap New Zealand skipper, Tim Southee won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the last match of the three-match T20I series, which is being played at Napier’s McLean Park.
With Williamson missing this fixture with a medical appointment, veteran pacer Southee will be seen leading the Blackcaps. The hosts have roped in Mark Chapman in their playing XI to replace Williamson, but have otherwise fielded an unchanged team.
Indian skipper, Hardik Pandya also announced one change to the team which won the second T20I. The Indian think tank opted for an extra pacer in the form of Harshal Patel, while Washington Sundar has had to make way.
Two days ago in Mount Maunganui, India batted first and scored 191 runs.
Interestingly, the number one T20I batter in men’s cricket, Suryakumar Yadav scored 111 of those 191 runs, hitting 11 fours and a couple of sixes in the process. Besides him, Ishan Kishan also looked in decent touch as he scored a 31-ball 36.
In response, the Blackcaps could only muster up 126 runs. Skipper Kane Williamson was the lone fighter, as he held the fort from one end and scored a 52-ball 61. However, none of his teammates could put up a fight as the Indian bowlers ran riots.
Deepak Hooda was surprisingly India’s most successful bowler, picking up four wickets by conceding only 10 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj also bowled well, picking up two wickets apiece.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Playing XIs:
India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Lockie Ferguson.
