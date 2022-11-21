England vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2022: Where, How to Watch Live-streaming in India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has officially begun with a grand ceremony on Sunday, 20 November. Iran, in Group B, is gearing up to play against England today, on Monday, 21 November. Both teams are going to work hard and try to defeat each other. Fans across the globe can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 between England vs Iran in Qatar or view the live streaming in their homes. We will tell you all the details about the upcoming match.

Iran is ranked at number 21, therefore, they should play without any stress as they know the pressure is off their shoulders. On the other hand, England had won the first World Cup encounter and lost the next. Here are the FIFA World Cup 2022 England vs Iran live streaming details for interested viewers in India.