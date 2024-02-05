Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: From Yashasvi’s 209 to Bumrah’s 9 Wkts – 5 Biggest Moments

India vs England, 2nd Test: From Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a double century to Jasprit Bumrah picking up 9 wickets – five biggest moments from the game.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
A startling defeat in Hyderabad, the absence of key players and the appalling form of some crucial players – it is fair to say that the Indian men’s cricket team was – as the British would say – ‘under the cosh’ before arriving in Visakhapatnam, for the second Test of the ongoing five-match series against England.
However, they have come out of the challenge stronger, with an antidote for ‘Bazball’, having defeated the visitors by 106 runs. Having scored 396 runs in the first innings, India allowed the English batters to score not a run more than 253 in the second innings.
As we reflect on the match, let's delve into the five biggest moments from the match:
Having scored a century on his Test debut in Roseau, and then followed it up with half-centuries in Port of Spain and Hyderabad, Yashasvi Jaiswal had already done enough to ensure his place in the team – unlike some of his compatriots – will not be in jeopardy once Virat Kohli and KL Rahul return to the fore.
Now, with a record-breaking double century, he has further cemented his place in the team. At 22 years and 36 days, Jaiswal became the youngest Indian opener to score a Test double century on home soil. Previously, Sunil Gavaskar and Vinod Kambli had both scored Test double tons when they were 21, but whilst Gavaskar did it in Trinidad and Tobago, Kambli achieved the feat whilst batting at number three.
The youngster batted for the entire Day 1, and some of Day 2, accumulating a total of 209 runs from 290 deliveries. Biding his time on the crease before unleashing the fancy shots, Jaiswal’s first 100 runs came in 151 deliveries, whilst the next 139 deliveries produced 109 runs.
Youngest Test Double Centurions for India:
Vinod Kambli – 21 years, 32 days (India vs England, Wankhede, 1993)
Sunil Gavaskar – 21 years, 277 days (India vs West Indies, Port of Spain, 1971)
Yashasvi Jaiswal – 22 years, 36 days (India vs England, Visakhapatnam, 2024)
Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi – 23 years, 34 days (India vs England, Delhi, 1964)
When James Anderson first toured India for a Test series, back in March 2006, a four-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal was six years too far from leaving Badohi for Mumbai. During this Test, just like the 22-year-old, the 41-year-old youngster also scripted a record.
Anderson, at 41 years and 187 days, etched his name in history as the oldest pacer to participate in a Test match on Indian soil, breaking Lala Amarnath's long-standing record of 72 years. Yet, it's not just his longevity that earns him a mention in this article; it's his remarkable performance across both innings.
In the first innings, Anderson scalped three wickets, one of them being the wicket of Shubman Gill, making the fifth occasion of the Indian prodigy losing his wicket to the seamer. The other two wickets were that of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Oldest Pacers To Play a Test Match on Indian Soil:
James Anderson – 41 years, 187 days (India vs England, 2024)
Lala Amarnath – 41 years, 92 days (India vs Pakistan, 1952)
Ray Lindwall – 38 years, 112 days (India vs Australia, 1960)
Shute Banerjee – 37 years, 124 days (India vs West Indies, 1949)
Ghulam Guard – 34 years, 20 days (India vs Australia, 1960)
With the red ball, on Indian soil, pacers – irrespective of whether they are representing the hosts or the visitors – often cut a sorry figure. Not because they have a surprising dip in prowess, but owing the tracks keeping only the tweakers in the game after the first few overs.
However, on a Visakhapatnam track which proved to be an exception, Bumrah showcased his exceptional skills. Responding to India’s first innings score of 396, England had no business getting bundled out for a sub-300 score, but they simply had no answers to the questions Bumrah asked – as perfectly captured by Ben Stokes’ ‘what-do-I-even-do’ gesture after his dismissal.
The speedster added three more wickets to his tally in the second innings, handing departure tickets to Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley. This performance propelled Bumrah to become the fastest Indian pacer to get to 150 Test wickets, achieving the milestone in only 34 Test appearances.
Most Test Wickets by Pacers on Indian Soil (Since 2021):
Jasprit Bumrah – 29 wickets
Mohammed Shami – 14 wickets
James Anderson – 13 wickets
Tim Southee – 8 wickets
Mohammed Siraj – 7 wickets
13, 18, 6, 10, 29*, 2, 26, 36, 10, 23, 0, 34 – These were Shubman Gill’s figures in his last twelve Test innings, before arriving in Visakhapatnam. To make matters worse, he was dismissed for only 34 in the first innings.
After thirteen consecutive innings with sub-40 scores, Shubman Gill – once hailed as India’s next batting icon following a stellar 91-run knock in Brisbane – was staring at the metaphorical axe. If he looked ahead, he saw a younger Yashasvi Jaiswal was toying with the English bowlers. On looking back, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul could be seen preparing for their returns.
With almost every Indian batter struggling to score runs in the second innings, Gill scored a 147-ball 104, recording his first Test century whilst batting at number three. Though fortune did smile on him, with dropped catches and edges that did not carry, Gill made the most of the occasion to ensure – in all likelihood – a mention on India’s teamsheet for the Rajkot Test.
Centuries at Number 3 for India in Test Cricket (In Last 5 Years):
Cheteshwar Pujara – 1
Shubman Gill – 1
End of List.
For claiming wickets, Jasprit Bumrah rightfully earned the Player of the Match accolade. For scoring 226 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal would have been second on the list.
Despite these standout performances, India would have been on the verge of a second consecutive defeat, if not for the crucial intervention of Ravichandran Ashwin. Chasing a 399-run target, England were pretty much in the hunt at 132/2, treating the spectators in Visakhapatnam to a display of Bazball bravado.
In his next over, Root – who was also looking menacing after scoring 15 runs from 9 deliveries – got outfoxed by the off-spinner. Earlier on Day 3, Ashwin had dismissed Ben Duckett.
With these three wickets, Ashwin is now only one wicket shy of becoming only the second Indian bowler to have attained the milestone of 500 Test wickets.
Most Test Wickets For India:
Anil Kumble – 619 wickets
Ravichandran Ashwin – 499 wickets
Kapil Dev – 434 wickets
Harbhajan Singh – 417 wickets
Ishant Sharma – 311 wickets
Scoring only 56 runs across the two innings, coupled with Gill’s century, there is every chance of Shreyas Iyer not featuring in the third Test. Albeit, he deserves a special mention for his fielding brilliance.
Then in the second innings, when England’s score read 220/6, a sharp throw from mid-wicket triggered Ben Stokes’ downfall, with the fielding maestro being treated to his own medicine. If not for these couple of moments, India might not have sailed to a triumph.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)