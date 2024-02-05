ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ind v Eng, 2nd Test: Bumrah Derails Bazball, Indian Fans Celebrate Vizag Victory

#INDvsENG | Indian fans celebrated a 106-run win, as the team delivered in Vizag. Here's how social media reacted:

Having suffered a rather unforeseen setback by losing the first Test, India restored parity in the ongoing five-match Test series against England, beating England by 106 runs in the second Test at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Having scored 396 runs in the first innings, 209 of which were scored by Yashasvi Jaiswal, India managed to bowl the Englishmen out for only 253 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up six wickets by conceding only 45 runs.

India’s batting unit faltered in the second innings, albeit a Shubman Gill century propelled them to north of the 250-run mark. But chasing a 399-run target, all England could conjure was 292. Yet again, Bumrah orchestrated Bazball’s downfall by picking up three wickets, with Ravichandran Ashwin also adding three wickets to his Test tally, which is now only one wicket shy of the 500 wickets milestone.
Here's how the Indian contingent celebrated the victory:

