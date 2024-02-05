Ind v Eng, 2nd Test: Bumrah Derails Bazball, Indian Fans Celebrate Vizag Victory

Having suffered a rather unforeseen setback by losing the first Test, India restored parity in the ongoing five-match Test series against England, beating England by 106 runs in the second Test at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Having scored 396 runs in the first innings, 209 of which were scored by Yashasvi Jaiswal, India managed to bowl the Englishmen out for only 253 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up six wickets by conceding only 45 runs.