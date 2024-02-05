Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: India Win Vizag Test on Day 4, Defeat England by 106 Runs

Team India on Monday, 5 February secured a convincing 106-run victory over England on the fourth day of the second Test in the India versus England series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

Despite England's commendable effort to chase a challenging target of 399, the task proved to be an uphill battle, leading to their dismissal for 292 in 69.2 overs. Bumrah, who played a crucial role in giving India a significant 171-run first-innings lead with his remarkable figures of 6-45, once again stood out with a spell of 3-46 in the second innings.

Bumrah concluded the Visakhapatnam Test with impressive match figures of 9-91, marking the second-best performance by an Indian fast bowler against England. Ashwin contributed effectively with figures of 3-101, leaving him just one wicket away from reaching the milestone of 500 Test scalps.

In a noteworthy comeback from their 28-run defeat in Hyderabad, India displayed resilience in Visakhapatnam, securing an emphatic series-levelling victory, with Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar each claiming a wicket.