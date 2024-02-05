In Photos: India's Resounding 106-Run Win Over England in 2nd Ind vs Eng Test

Ind vs Eng 2nd Test: India defeated England by 106 runs in Vizag Test.
Image: Sportzpics
The men in blue registered a 106-run triumph over the visitors to level the series 1-1.
Jasprit Bumrah was pick of the bowlers as he recorded figures of 3/46. In the first innings, he bagged a six-fer.
Bumrah was named the Player of The Match for his match-winning spells in both innings.
R Ashwin, who is just one wicket away from 500 Test wickets, returned with figures of 3/101.
For the visitors, Zak Crawley was the highest scorer in the 2nd innings with his knock of 73 runs off 132 balls.
On Day 3, Shubman Gill notched up his third Test ton as he scored 104 runs off 147 balls.
Yashavi Jaiswal became the first Indian opener to score a double-century for India on home turf.
In the first innings, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav also picked up a three-wicket haul.
Jasprit Bumrah's lethal in-swinging yorker castled Ollie Pope's stumps in the first innings.
In another display of his bowling prowess, Bumrah also dismantled English skipper Ben Stokes's stumps, leaving the latter clueless.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)