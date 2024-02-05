Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Rohit Hails ‘Champion’ Bumrah After Match-Winning Spell

Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Rohit Hails ‘Champion’ Bumrah After Match-Winning Spell

#IndvsEng | For his match-winning spell in the 2nd Test, Jasprit Bumrah earns accolades from skipper Rohit.
The Quint
Sports
Published:

Ind vs Eng 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah was named the POTM for his match-winning spell.

|

Image: Sportzpics

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ind vs Eng 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah was named the POTM for his match-winning spell.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Jasprit Bumrah's remarkable figures of 9-91 in the Vizag Test propelled the hosts to a resounding 106-run victory on the fourth day of the second India vs England Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

Bumrah, whose exceptional spell of 6-45 provided India with a crucial 171-run first-innings lead, once again stood out with his figures of 3-46. These figures also rank as the second-best by an Indian fast-bowler against England.

His match-winning performance drew praise from Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who hailed him as a 'champion player'.

“He is a champion player for us,” Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Discussing his performance, the fast bowler expressed his indifference towards statistics, considering them to be nothing more than additional weight on his shoulders.

“I don't look at numbers. As a youngster I did that and it made me excited. But now it's an added baggage,” he said.

Additionally, Bumrah shared that the yorker delivery was the first technique he mastered when he was starting out in his cricket journey.

“As a youngster that is the first delivery I learned (yorker). Had seen the legends of the game. Waqar, Wasim and even Zaheer Khan. We're going through a transition so I feel it's my responsibility to help them in any way I can.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

When questioned how he feels when compared to his English counterpart James Anderson, the 30-year-old said that if someone does well, he appreciates it. 

“I'm a fast bowling fan. If somebody's doing well, kudos to them. I look at the situation, at the wicket and think what are my options. I should not be a one-trick pony,” he concluded.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT