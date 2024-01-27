Ind vs Eng, 1st Test Day 3: Pope Stands Tall With 148*, England Lead by 126 Runs

Top-order batter and vice-captain Ollie Pope slammed his fifth Test century and first in India to pull England out of trouble, helping them take a lead of 126 runs at the end of day three in the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday (27 January).

Pope, who made just one in England’s first innings, stood up amidst a fightback from India to hit an unbeaten 148, laced with 17 boundaries, which guided England to 316/6 in 77 overs, the first time a visiting team has scored 300 in a Test match second innings in India since Nagpur 2012.