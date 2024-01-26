Ind vs Eng Test: Bazball Becomes Bland in Hyderabad as England Look out of Ideas

India vs England 1st Test: English players have cut hopeless figures so far in the first Test, with four more Tests yet to endure.
The first Test match between India and England in Hyderabad was looked at as a challenging start to the five-match series for both nations. England were projecting it as the final frontier, all set to break India's dominance at home. The word 'preparation' and 'Bazball' were being written and spoken about with gusto. One might have gotten the feeling that England were on a serious path of planning and structuring India’s demise. But it all turned out to be a smokescreen.
The 10 days preparation camp in Abu Dhabi to simulate the Indian conditions seemed to have gone totally awry. The English batters and bowlers were as clueless about the Indian conditions as Indians are about the English weather. They needed to have got acclimatised through a few practice matches, as going into a major series without match practice is asking for trouble.
The five-match series is going to be a long and tedious affair for the English team. Their frontline spinners are very ordinary. They lack the consistency and guile to either spin the ball or control it through good line and length. One wonders as to how they will be able to sustain four more matches if India keeps preparing turning tracks at all the venues.
The talk of India preparing wickets suitable for spin bowling was a ploy known to all concerned. England, in order to counter it, effectively filled their playing eleven with more spin options and had just Mark Wood as their only pacer in the first Test.
England erred in their selection. In Test cricket, one plays to their strength, especially in the area of bowling, as one cannot win a Test match without taking 20 wickets. Good pacers in the past have been successful in Indian conditions.
The slow uneven bounce and the dry surface are conditions that fast bowlers have exploited through their cutters and the reverse swing. A good bowler is a good bowler in all conditions and for England to go into the Test match without their most experienced pacer, James Anderson, one felt they missed a beat.
The influence of the limited-overs game is taking shape in Test match cricket as well. Both batters and bowlers seem to lack patience. Many of the Indian batsmen were set for a big score, however, all succumbed to hitting the ball to fielders in the deep, attempting to send the ball out of the ground. Similarly, bowlers seem to lack planning in ways to get a batter out. Their hope of getting a wicket makes them rely on the wicket assisting them or through a rash stroke played by the batter.
In the past, watching Test cricket was all about how captains and bowlers planned the downfall of the batters. In order to do this, bowlers needed to be accurate and needed to have control over their deliveries. The English bowlers seem to lack this basic capability. Unless they improve drastically, this English side under Ben Stokes will be chasing leather over all parts of the ground throughout the matches in this series.
