Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad’s Tanmay Agarwal Scores Fastest Triple Century in FC

Hyderabad cricketer Tanmay Agarwal etched his name in history on Friday (26 January), crafting the fastest first-class triple hundred in a mere 147 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh during a round four match of the Ranji Trophy at the NexGen Cricket Ground.

Agarwal eclipsed the record set by South Africa's Marco Marais in 2017, who took 191 balls to reach 300. In a mesmerizing display of power-hitting, Agarwal not only claimed Marais' record but also dismantled the 39-year-old milestone set by former Indian captain Ravi Shastri for the fastest First-Class double hundred by an Indian, reaching the landmark in a mere 119 balls. It now stands as the second-fastest double-century in the history of first-class cricket.