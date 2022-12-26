Ind vs Ban Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Receives 'Special Souvenir' From Virat Kohli

With his brilliant all-round performance, Mehidy troubled the Indian team most, throughout the Test and ODI series.

His sensational show with the bat helped Bangladesh stun India in the ODIs earlier this month before he continued his sublime form in the Test series as well.

The off-spinner with his five-wicket haul in the second innings reduced India to 74/7 while chasing a small target of 145 on the turning track in the second Test. It was R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer, who raised 71 runs in their unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket and gave India a three-wicket win.