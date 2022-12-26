Ind vs Ban Test: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Receives 'Special Souvenir' From Virat Kohli

India vs Bangladesh Test Series: Mehidy Hasan Miraz received a jersey from Virat Kohli.
(Photo: IANS)
Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz received a 'special souvenir' from former India captain Virat Kohli after the end of the second test between two teams at Sher-E-Bangla stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, 25 December.
The 25-year-old all-rounder took to social media to share the picture of him receiving the jersey from Kohli.
With his brilliant all-round performance, Mehidy troubled the Indian team most, throughout the Test and ODI series.
His sensational show with the bat helped Bangladesh stun India in the ODIs earlier this month before he continued his sublime form in the Test series as well.
The off-spinner with his five-wicket haul in the second innings reduced India to 74/7 while chasing a small target of 145 on the turning track in the second Test. It was R Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer, who raised 71 runs in their unbeaten stand for the eighth wicket and gave India a three-wicket win.
Meanwhile, although his team was whitewashed in the Test series, Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan praised his team for their resilience against a formidable Indian side.
"We can think of several ifs and buts, but I'm proud of the way we fought. (All-round contribution) is my job, unfortunately couldn't bowl much last game. We had our moments this year but hopefully, next year will be much better for Bangladesh," said Shakib after the match.
"We always knew that we had chance in Mirpur. Very good Test cricket, that's what the crowds love to see. Both teams were really good. Credit goes to Shreyas and Ashwin, they absorbed the pressure well and built a partnership. We had 70-odd runs to play with, just needed one wicket." he further added.
