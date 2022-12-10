India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

India Vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will happen on 10 December.
(Photo: AP)
India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the third and final fixture of the ODI series. According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will be played on Saturday, 10 December. It is important to note that India lost the second ODI match on 7 December, by five runs. In the upcoming 3rd ODI match, India is gearing up to defeat Bangladesh. Currently, Bangladesh is leading the series after winning the first two matches.
Cricket fans in India are eager to watch India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live streaming to see who wins the third match on Saturday. The Men in Blue are suffering back-to-back losses in the ODI series so they are aiming to end it on a high note. We have all the live streaming details for you.
Take a look at India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI date, time, venue, and live streaming details here before the match begins. One should note that the series is being hosted by Bangladesh.
When will India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match be played?
According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI is scheduled to be played on Saturday, 10 December. The match is set to begin at 11:30 am IST and the toss will take place at 11 am.
What is the venue of the India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match?
India vs Bangladesh 3rd and final ODI match will be played at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, on Saturday at the scheduled time. Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the entire match wherever they are.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI in India?
India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network for viewers in India. You can watch the match from 11:30 am IST on Saturday.
Where can you watch India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live streaming in India?
India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live streaming can be watched on the SonyLiv app and website on Saturday. You have to log in to your account to watch the match.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)