India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live: When & Where to Watch Live Streaming in India

India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the third and final fixture of the ODI series. According to the details mentioned on the official schedule, India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will be played on Saturday, 10 December. It is important to note that India lost the second ODI match on 7 December, by five runs. In the upcoming 3rd ODI match, India is gearing up to defeat Bangladesh. Currently, Bangladesh is leading the series after winning the first two matches.

Cricket fans in India are eager to watch India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI live streaming to see who wins the third match on Saturday. The Men in Blue are suffering back-to-back losses in the ODI series so they are aiming to end it on a high note. We have all the live streaming details for you.