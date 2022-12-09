Ind vs Ban: Kuldeep Yadav Added to India’s Squad for 3rd ODI Against Bangladesh

BCCI has said that Rohit has now flown back home to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. BCCI added that a call on his availability for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh will be taken later.

In the post-match presentation ceremony of 2nd ODI, Rohit admitted his thumb isn't in good condition, but conceded that too many injury concerns in the Indian team were not ideal.

"Honestly, the thumb is not too great. Some dislocation on the finger, but not a fracture, which is why I could come and bat. There are a few injury concerns and we need to get to the bottom of it. Need to try and monitor them, because it's important to understand this," he said.