Bangladesh Trump India by 5 Runs in 2nd ODI, Injured Rohit Sharma Scores 51

Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and an injured Rohit Sharma scored valiant half-centuries but their efforts went in vain as India lost the second ODI to Bangladesh in a thrilling encounter at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka, on Wednesday.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz turned out to be India's nemesis for the second time in as many matches, by scoring an unbeaten 83-ball century, while veteran batter Mahmudullah made a fine 77 to carry Bangladesh to a respectable 271/7 in 50 overs from being 69/6 at one stage.

In the second innings, their bowlers were clinical in reducing India to 65/4 in 18.3 overs and even though players managed to keep the chase alive with half centuries, India eventually fell short by 5 runs.